Introduction: In the most recent step in his evolution as the Wolves' leader — even though he just turned 20 a couple months ago — Anthony Edwards said after Minnesota's first loss of the season Monday that he and his top-scoring teammates must do a better job sharing the ball and getting other players involved on offense. "There's no 'I' in team. We can't beat five people with three people," Edwards said after a 107-98 loss to New Orleans. "We beat five people with five people."

7:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the show after Minnesota's most recent impressive win, 34-16 over Maryland. With games coming up against Northwestern and Illinois, the path to a special season is there. But when the competition stiffens later in the year, the Gophers will also need to be able to diversify their offense and pass the ball.

16:00: Star Tribune soccer writer Jerry Zgoda joins the show to help advance two big matches this week. The U.S. Women's National Team plays Tuesday at Allianz Field against Korea Republic in what will be Carli Lloyd's final match. And Minnesota United has a key match Wednesday in Vancouver as it tries to hang onto a playoff spot.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports