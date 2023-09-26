SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Newsom signs law raising taxes on gun and ammunition sales to pay for school safety, violence prevention.
Most Read
-
Target to close nine stores across four states because of theft and crime
-
Police: Witnesses say driver ran red light, fatally hit woman and hurt 2 kids in Mpls.
-
Aging But Dangerous women of Minnesota produce a nude calendar
-
Wolves, Wild in limbo with Bally Sports North as another deadline nears
-
2 sisters killed, 2 siblings hurt when Amish buggy, SUV collide in southern Minnesota