CALGARY, Alberta — Yegor Sharangovich scored for the fifth consecutive game as the Calgary Flames snapped a four-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

A.J. Greer, MacKenzie Weegar, and Connor Zary also scored for Calgary and Jordan Oesterle had two assists. Dan Vladar had 31 stops to get the win in net.

Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay, while NHL scoring leader Nikita Kucherov chipped in with a pair of assists as the Lightning finished 2-3-0 on their trip.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 22 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Calgary erupted for three goals in the opening seven minutes of the second.

Greer started the spree at 2:30 picking the top corner on Vasilevskiy's glove side from just inside the top of the faceoff circle.

At 6:17, Weegar made it 2-0 ripping a slap shot through a crowd just inside the far goalpost.

Just 43 seconds after that, Sharangovich fired Jordan Oesterle's centering pass past Vasilevskiy.

With six goals during his career-best five-game streak, Sharangovich is up to a team-best 11 this season.

Tampa Bay finally solved Vladar at 4:10 of the third period when Kucherov was first to a puck along the end boards and zipped a pass to an uncovered Point in front, who scored his 14th goal.

Ninety seconds later, Stamkos scored his his 15th goal to make it 3-2.

Zary scored on a brilliant individual effort at 11:42 to end the comeback bid. He picked up the puck inside his own blue line, skated down the left wing and despite having Brandon Hagel draped all over him, squeezed a shot past Vasilevskiy from a sharp angle.

UP NEXT

Lightning: Host St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Calgary: Host Florida on Monday night.

