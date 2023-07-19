Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Caleb VanArragon of Blaine capped a runaway victory in the Minnesota Golf Association State Amateur championship Wednesday at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, shooting a final-round 65, 7 under par, for a 12-stroke final margin over runner-up Bryce Hanstad of Olympic Hills Golf Club.

VanArragon, who plays out of Bunker Hills, posted rounds of 66, 62 and 65 for a three-round total of 23-under 193. The performance followed his nine-stroke victory at 9 under par last week in the Minnesota State Open.

VanArragon is a Blaine High School graduate and fifth-year senior who plays for Valparaiso University. He was an All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection this past season.

Ben Warian of Indian Hills GC and the Gophers and Nate Stevens of Northfield GC and Notre Dame tied for third.