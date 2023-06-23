Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Three bouts featuring two former world champions and a rising prospect will be featured in a Premier Boxing Champions event beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Armory.

Caleb Truax will take on Burley Brooks in a 10-round light heavyweight clash, while Jerwin Ancajas will meet Wilner Soto in an eight-round super bantamweight match and prospect Mickel Spencer will face Lyle McFarlane in a four-round bout.

Truax, an Osseo native, and Ancajas are former world champions. Spencer is a super lightweight prospect.

Madison Hicks of Chaska Town Course defeated Hannah Boraas of Alexandria Golf Club 1-up to win the MGA women's match play championship in St. Cloud.