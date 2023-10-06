NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), up $23.66 to $238.62.
Exxon Mobil is reportedly considering buying the oil and gas company.
Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), up 11 cents to $13.33.
The jeans maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings, but trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.
CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), down 14 cents to 31 cents.
The wireless communications company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $1.19 to $36.56.
The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.
Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $2.09 to $257.96.
The electric vehicle maker reportedly cut prices for some of its models.
NuScale Power Corp. (SMR), up 67 cents to $5.35.
The nuclear power company gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.
Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB), up $1.29 to $70.47.
The fundraising software company agreed to pay $49.5 million to settle lawsuits related to a 2020 data breach.
Newmont Corp. (NEM), up $1.31 to $37.67.
The gold producer rose as prices for the precious metal edged higher.