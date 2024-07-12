ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cal Raleigh homered from each side of the plate for the second time in three days, and J.P. Crawford had a two-run homer while getting three hits and three RBIs in the Seattle Mariners' 11-0 thrashing of the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

Jorge Polanco had a two-run single in a four-run first inning as the Mariners wrecked the major league debut of Jack Kochanowicz (0-1) and kept piling on. Seattle opened a four-game series in Anaheim with its third straight victory.

Raleigh connected for a solo shot in the third inning from the left side of the plate and a three-run drive in the sixth from the right side. His 19 homers are an ongoing record for a Seattle catcher before the All-Star break.

Luis Castillo (8-9) pitched six innings of four-hit ball with five strikeouts to win consecutive starts for the first time since April.

Mickey Moniak had two hits for the Angels, who have lost nine of 11. Los Angeles was shut out for the fourth time in its last nine games.

Kochanowicz made it through three innings for the Halos, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two hit batters. Los Angeles promoted the 23-year-old right-hander straight from Double-A Rocket City to fill a vacancy in its patchwork rotation, but the Mariners' first five batters reached base against him.

Raleigh's leadoff homer in the third pushed him ahead of Oakland's Shea Langeliers for the most homers by a catcher this season. Raleigh then added his three-run shot to left field for his seventh career multi-homer game, following his two-homer performance Tuesday in San Diego.

Crawford hit a two-run homer in the fourth, smoking a 108 mph line drive to right, and he added an RBI single in the sixth. The Long Beach native usually excels in front of his large cheering section at the Big A, where he has 45 hits — his most at any visiting ballpark — and 19 RBIs in 38 career visits.

Seattle got to Kochanowicz immediately, opening the first inning with four straight hits. After Crawford cracked a leadoff double and scored on Josh Rojas' single to right, the Mariners got five straight batters on base to begin a game for the first time since August 2022.

Seattle then scored on a throwing error by third baseman Luis Guillorme, who should have turned an inning-ending double play, and Polanco added his two-run single.

Kevin Pillar was ejected by home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in the sixth after a called third strike that appeared to be well off the plate.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: LHP José Quijada moved up to pitch at Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday in his comeback from Tommy John surgery in May 2023. He is still expected to return to the majors this season.

UP NEXT

All-Star selection Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.81 ERA) takes the mound for the Angels on Friday. Seattle is likely to send out Bryan Woo (3-1, 1.77) to make his return from a two-start absence due to a hamstring injury.

