Caitlin Clark had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 2 Ohio State 83-72 before an announced crowd of 9,955 on Monday night in Columbus, giving the Buckeyes their first loss of the season.

With Iowa's win, plus Indiana's victory over Michigan, there is a now three-way tie for first place in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes (16-4), Buckeyes (19-1) and Hoosiers (18-1) are all 8-1 in conference play.

"They came in just wanting to have that warrior, even mentality, and I thought we did that," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "I could just name person after person. They all did a great job, and I'm really proud of them."

The triple-double was the eighth of Clark's career. Monika Czinano had 22 points on 11-for-13 shooting.

Ohio State became the highest-ranked opponent Iowa has ever beaten. The Buckeyes' 19-game win streak was the third-longest in program history.

No. 6 Indiana 92, No. 13 Michigan 83: Mackenzie Holmes had 25 points and 10 rebounds as the Hoosiers beat the host Wolverines (16-4, 6-3). Former Gopher Sara Scalia added a season-high 19 points for Indiana. Leigha Brown scored a career-high 31 points to lead Michigan.

No. 4 Louisiana State 89, Alabama 51: Angel Reese broke Sylvia Fowles' school record for consecutive double-doubles and the Tigers (20-0, 8-0 SEC) remained unbeaten. Reese's streak is at 20 games.

Men

Northwestern 66, Wisconsin 63: Boo Buie had 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists and the Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) returned from an eight-day COVID-19 pause to defeat the Badgers (12-6, 4-4) in Evanston, Ill. Wisconsin had won the previous seven meetings with Northwestern.

No. 17 Baylor 75, No. 9 Kansas 69: The host Bears (15-5, 5-3) stretched their Big 12-best winning streak to five games and handed the Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3) their third loss in a row. It's only the fourth three-game losing streak in coach Bill Self's 20 seasons at Kansas, which goes to Rupp Arena to play Kentucky on Saturday.

Western Illinois 92, North Dakota 80: Trenton Massner had 46 points for the host Leathernecks, a program record and a record for a Fighting Hawks opponent. Massner, an Iowa native, was 16-of-21 from the floor, including 9-for-12 from three-point range.

Notes

• Emmanuel Bandoumel, a starting guard for Nebraska, will require surgery and miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee Saturday against Penn State.

• Notre Dame guard Dara Mabrey announced on social media that she tore her ACL Sunday, ending her college career.

• Purdue returned to the top spot in the Associated Press men's poll. The Big Ten has just one AP Top 25 team for the first time since Feb. 16, 2004. … For the first time in the 47-year history of the AP women's poll no team from Texas is in the Top 25.