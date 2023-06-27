The Cafesjian Art Trust Museum is nestled in a nondescript commercial zone in sleepy Shoreview, just north of St. Paul. Inside is the glass art collection of the late philanthropist/art collector Gerard Cafesjian. The young museum's latest exhibition, running through Oct. 14, is called "Highlights of the Collection."

"I really want to introduce the best of the collection and objects in it to the community," says Andy Schlauch, executive director of the CAT Museum. "A large portion of the collection is glass sculptures from the United States, Europe and Asia, but then we also have a lot of bronze sculptures, and even some decorative artworks."

Among the roughly 63 works, visitors can view paintings by famous abstract painter Sam Gilliam, a perfume bottle collection, and even an armadillo-shaped automaton that's gold-plated and covered in semiprecious stones and diamonds. ("It winds up to walk, so it's really cute," Schlauch says.)

Schlauch seeks to introduce visitors to glass artists beyond the famous Dale Chihuly. He hopes this show will "set the tone" for exhibitions moving forward, so people know more of what to expect from the CAT Museum.

The museum opened last October and houses some 3,000 items, including 46 works by Chihuly and 20 works by French cubist artist Georges Braque.

Cafesjian was a former West Publishing Co. executive who made his fortune when the company was sold in 1996. According to his daughter Kathie Cafesjian Baradaran, the collection is "mostly what Dad liked."

"Highlights of the Collection"

When: Ends Oct. 14

Where: Cafesjian Art Trust Museum, 4600 Churchill St., Shoreview, cafesjianarttrust.org

Cost: Free, but advance reservations required