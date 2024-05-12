Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000: Claim NBA Playoffs first bet back

The Mother's Day sports calendar is headlined by two key NBA Playoffs matchups, and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000 will unlock access to $1,000 paid back on first wagers. Knicks-Packers Game 4 gets the day started with Indiana looking to even the series, while the Nuggets will look to do the same tonight when they go head-to-head with the Timberwolves.

Caesars Sportsbook $1,000 FIRST BET BONUS CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: STARXL1000 STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NC, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Thanks to this Caesars Sportsbook promo, players can bet anywhere between $10 and $1,000 while knowing they will get back bonus bets should their initial play lose. With one of the best overall new user incentives available across the legal online sports betting market this week, Caesars also has numerous other ways to approach NBA, NHL, and MLB games this Sunday.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000 details

Let's first establish some key notes on this offer:

It is only available to new users who are at least 21 years of age and located in legal online sports betting markets.

Such states include Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio.

This bonus applies to the first wager made following deposit and will convey back bonus bets in the event the first bet loses. Bonus bets must be played through successfully prior to the funds converting to cash.

How the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer works

If you're getting into the mix today, here's how this promotion sets up.

While you can leverage the offer on any market across any event, let's say you're dialing in on Knicks-Pacers and think the Knicks will regain control of the series -- or, at the very least, cover the five-point spread. So, you back New York to cover with a $300 wager. If the Knicks cover, you get the cash payout.

If, however, the Pacers cover and even the series at 2-2, that's where the Caesars promo code STARXL1000 kicks in. The sportsbook will refund you $300 in bonus bets that can then be played through back into cash.

Odds boosts for Mother's Day games

With over 50 odds boosts currently available at Caesars Sportsbook, all users can find a variety of straight wagers, parlays, and prop boosts across all major sports. Here are some highlight examples of what's available going into NBA Mother's Day action:

Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert each over 14.5 points (+300)

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. each over 2.5 made three-point field goals (+400)

Pascal Siakam over 24.5 points and Tyrese Haliburton over 2.5 made 3-point field goals (+240)

Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards each over 29.5 points (+260)

Nuggets win and Nikola Jokic over 24.5 points (+180)

Pacers and Timberwolves each cover -4.5 points (+280)

There's also a number of MLB boosts worth checking out, including: