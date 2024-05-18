Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000: $1K bet offer for NBA, PGA, MLB this weekend

Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000 kicks off a busy weekend headlined by do-or-die NBA and NHL postseason matchups, the PGA Championship and Major League Baseball.

Users in sports betting states can dive into this offer, choose a side on any game, and get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets on losing first plays thanks to this offer.

What to know about the Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000

First, let's address the sign up process. Players can use the banner above to hit the official Caesars Sportsbook bonus page. Once there, select your state from the drop down menu. While the STARXL1000 should automatically apply, players can type bonus code STAR1000 to ensure to bonus triggers with the first real-money wager.

There are some key elements of which players should be aware as they enter the sign up process.

First, this offer is available to users who are at least 21 years of age and located in any of the following states: NJ, MA, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, NC, AZ, CO, IA, IN, IL, OH, MD.

The first bet offer applies to first wager made following registration. This wager can range from $10 to $1,000. Whatever that stake is, should the bet lose, that's the amount you will get back in bonus bets.

Bonus bets must be successfully wagered before transferring to usable cash.

In terms of how the offer compares against others in the industry during the month of May, it essentially sits in the middle. DraftKings, bet365 and FanDuel are offering bet-and-gets, with the FanDuel one requiring a win. BetMGM has a $1,500 first bet offer, so there's more upset, but a $1,000 entry point still represents a sizable bonus opportunity.

Available odds boosts for May 18-19 games

Caesars Sportsbook offers all of its players over 50 odds boosts across numerous leagues and events this weekend, including the PGA Championship, MLB, NBA, NHL, various soccer leagues and tennis. Some highlights for May 18-19 games include:

Karl-Anthony Towns over 19.5 points and Rudy Gobert over 12.5 rebounds (+290)

Nuggets win and Jamal Murray over 24.5 points (+375)

Thunder win and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points (+250)

Kyrie Irviing over 19.5 points and Luka Doncic over 3.5 made 3-point field goals (+325)

Connor McDavid scores goal and records assist (+175)

Canucks win and J.T. Miller scores a goal (+450)

Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm each over 1.5 total bases (+400)

What makes a quality sports betting app?

Some sports betting states feature nearly double-digit sports app options. With a plethora of choices, it's important to key on what you want out of the experience.

Obviously, the welcome bonus is going to be a big draw, and while we recommend taking advantage of such offers, it's worth considering whether or not an app offers enough to stick around.

In terms of Caesars, the promo code triggers a quality bonus that is in line with market norms. The app also offers an extensive amount of odds boosts, which may be it's best supporting feature. It's a clean app with quick accessibility across many markets.

On the down side, its competitors will often supply odds boosts that aren't tied to specific outcomes, meaning a player can apply the boost to any wager in a given sport. Such flexibility is preferred as opposed to pre-determined boosts on certain prop markets that may not align with what a specific user wants to do.