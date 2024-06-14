Caesars promo code STARXL1000: Claim $1K NBA Finals, MLB first bet offer

The weekend arrives Friday with a loaded sports schedule, and Caesars promo code STARXL1000 will activate up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets for events like the U.S. Open, NBA Finals Game 4, and Major League Baseball.

This popular promotion essentially allows new users to make a first bet of anywhere between $10 and $1,000. If it wins, players receive their cash bonus.

If it loses, Caesars Sportsbook issues bonus bets equaling the amount of the losing first wager. Best of all, with a plethora of options on the board Friday (and this weekend), players have full flexibility in terms of how they wish to deploy the bonus. Beyond this, the newly-updated app will also offer a variety of boosts on parlays, SGPs and more.

Caesars is among the handful of online sportsbooks providing a first bet on the house. After using the promo code STARXL1000 to register, head to the NHL, U.S. Open, NBA or MLB betting market and place up to a grand on a spread, moneyline, over-under, or player prop. Caesars will cover the damage with a one-time bonus bet if you don't win. Meanwhile, a victory still nets every dollar of expected cash profit.

Of particular interest figures to be Game 4 of the NBA Finals in which the Celtics will look to close out the Mavericks in four games. Of course, the second round of the U.S. Open continues while 15 MLB games line the Friday night board.

Every customer must activate the Caesars promo code STARXL1000 to get started. Next, they must confirm their legal playing area.

All bettors who want to wager on Caesars Sportsbook must enable location services from any of these eligible states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NJ, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV.

Once registration is complete with a $10+ cash deposit, it's time to place a bet. Any standard bet on a moneyline, player prop, or team total qualifies for the offer.

Wager up to $1,000 on the Stanley Cup Final, MLB, or another betting market, and get a cash payout or a one-time bonus bet at settlement.

Odds boosts for June 14 games

Long-time Caesars bettors know how often the site produces odds boosts for upcoming games. After placing their first bet, new customers should explore Monday's odds boosts for the NHL, MLB, and more. These props and parlays have enhanced betting odds that improve payouts for free.

Here are some of the latest odds boosts for new and existing Caesars bettors:

Jrue Holiday and Derrick White each over 14.5 points (+300)

PJ Washington over 14.5 points and over 7.5 rebounds (+350)

Kyrie Irving over 24.5 points and over 5.5 assists (+500)

Caesars also offers a 100% profit boost token on eligible MLB Same Game Parlays and Top 10 Insurance for the U.S. Open.

