Several witnesses and passersby lifted an SUV off a young boy who was pinned under the vehicle that struck him as he biked in Maplewood late Thursday night.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the action as the boy's father and others who had stopped helped free the boy.

The boy and his father were biking around 11 p.m. and crossing the intersection of Hwy. 36 and White Bear Avenue when the westbound SUV coming down the ramp struck the boy, Maplewood police said.

The boy and his bike became wedged under the SUV in the middle of the intersection.

MnDOT video showed at least four good Samaritans who rushed over and used their muscle to lift the SUV and rescue the boy, police said.

Paramedics arrived and transported the boy to a hospital. His condition and the extent of his injuries were not immediately known, police said.