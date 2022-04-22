The Twins were in Boston a week ago for a four-game series. Center fielder Byron Buxton was the leadoff hitter in the opener, slid safely and awkwardly into second base and rose in some form of agony.

To the surprise of zero Twins followers, Buxton left the game and was replaced by Nick Gordon. Buxton missed five games before returning as a designated hitter Thursday at Kansas City.

It was early in Buxton's first absence of this season that a text was sent from a wise and hardcore Twins follower of my acquaintance:

"And once again this season, they don't have a real backup center fielder for when Buxton is injured."

Clearly, this individual was not an admirer of Jake Cave's effort out there, as a starter for 115 games and with 144 appearances for the Twins in the four previous seasons.

The word was out that Cave, now a nonrostered player with the Class AAA Saints, would have been on his way to Boston if Buxton's MRI had not come back clean.

When that happened, the Twins elected not to put Buxton on the 10-day injured list, and Cave was not back on the 40-player big-league roster.

Buxton's return might have come after five games missed, but not without the notorious caution with which the Twins operate these days.

Four at-bats as a DH on Thursday and it already was pre-planned Buxton would not be in the lineup against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at Target Field.

Gordon was starting in center field for the fifth time in seven games since Buxton's minor injury. The other two starts went to Gilberto Celestino, a righthanded hitter, although not much of one.

Manager Rocco Baldelli and his platoon of advisers obviously are not sold on the lefty-hitting Gordon against lefthanded pitching. In addition to going with Celestino against two lefty starters, Gordon also was lifted for pinch hitter Kyle Garlick in the middle of two games.

All of that said, Gordon has given hints that he could bring more assets to the lineup and in center field than past Buxton replacements — be that Cave, or moving Max Kepler from being above-average in right field to mediocre in center.

The Twins made Gordon the fifth overall selection in the 2014 draft out of high school, with the idea that he would be a big-league shortstop within a few summers.

Injuries and illness helped delay his arrival with the Twins until May 6, 2021. By then, he was deemed a utility player, with 29 starts in center field, six in left field, and 15 in the infield.

He could run. He could slap a hit. He could make most plays. The Twins had him written in for a roster spot when this delayed spring training started in March, particularly when they decided to start the season with a three-player bench.

And then came Buxton's first injury and the cry went out: "Once again, they don't have a real backup."

How about Gordon? Officially, he's the third-fastest runner on the team, behind Buxton and Jorge Polanco (when healthy). And now we know he can make a throw from center field, after getting Andrew Benintendi at the plate to allow the Twins to escape Kansas City on Thursday with a 1-0 victory.

Gordon was in the lineup ahead of Miguel Sano on Friday, which wasn't a note of distinction, what with the struggling Sano (.083) batting against the fierce fastballer Michael Kopech.

Minutes before game time, catcher Gary Sanchez was scratched and Sano moved to seventh. Thus, the big fella avoided starting his second-ever big-league game hitting ninth.

Pregame, Baldelli said that Gordon was getting "more and more comfortable" with center field.

"He has done the work on his jumps and routes and, frankly, he did an adequate job last year," Baldelli said.

Asked if Gordon was the closest he had to Buxton in straight speed, the manager said: "I would say we don't have anyone near Buxton. Nick's a better-than-average runner, but I also think he has very good instincts.

"We see them on the bases. We see them in the field … anticipation-type skills. They matter in our game a lot, and he has those."

Enough of those, it appears, Gordon could be Option A to fill in for Buxton in center field. And that has been an important task for the Twins for the previous four seasons, when Buxton has played 215 of 546 games.