Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Twins start a three-game series in Kansas City on Friday night, and they'll have Byron Buxton back in the lineup.

Buxton missed the three-game Seattle series at Target Center while on paternity leave. His wife, Lindsey, gave birth to the couple's third son, Baire, on Monday. He joins Brixton, 9, and Blaze, 3, in the family.

Outfielder Trevor Larnach, who replaced Buxton on the roster Monday, was sent back to St. Paul.

In 81 games this season, Buxton is hitting .195 with 17 home runs and 40 RBI.

Larnach was 3-for-10 in three games against Seattle.

After losing two of three to the Mariners, the Twins traded reliever Jorge López to the Marlins for righthanded reliever Dylan Floro, a straight swap between the two bullpens.

The Guardians, two games behind the Twins in the AL Central, made a deal with the Dodgers for pitcher Noah Syndergaard as the trade deadline moves began in earnest. Lucas Giolito of the White Sox was sent to the Angels on Tuesday night.