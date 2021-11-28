The Twins and outfielder Byron Buxton agreed on a new deal Sunday, checking off the organization's major offseason agenda item before Major League Baseball heads into a potential work stoppage Thursday.

According to a source familiar with the contract negotiations, Buxton's new seven-year, $100 million contract extension comes with a full no-trade clause and a lucrative set of bonuses. The centerfielder was the AL player of the month in April, putting on an offensive and defensive show before injuries derailed much of his season, and the Twins finished without a trip to the playoffs.

Buxton appeared to confirm the news on Instagram, posting a picture of lit-up Target Field at night captioned with a heart emoji. The team has not confirmed the reports.

The Georgia native will earn a $1 million signing bonus, making his 2022 salary $9 million, according to the reports. He will make $15 million per season from 2023 to '28. He also has the potential to achieve large bonuses for where he finishes in AL MVP voting: $8 million for finishing first, $7 million for second and so on, down to $3 million for finishing sixth through 10th.

The 27-year-old could also rake in an additional $2.5 million annually simply for staying healthy. He will earn an additional $500,000 for 502, 533, 567, 600, and 625 plate appearances each season.

The Twins had been working on this deal for months, as Buxton's contract would end in 2022 and he would have become a free agent then. He made $5.125 million this past season.

Buxton, whom the Twins drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, played just 61 games this year but hit .306 with 19 home runs. It was his strongest season yet since making his MLB debut in 2015, but injuries have curbed his potential.

The outfielder missed significant time in 2021 with a hip strain and a fractured hand. The most games he has played as a Twin were 140 in 2017, his fewest at 28 in 2018 because of migraines, a fractured toe and a wrist sprain. He also had surgery to repair a torn labrum in 2019.

Buxton returned to the lineup last summer in late August and heated up at the plate after a cool start to his comeback. He had 32 hits in 28 starts in September and October, including nine home runs. On the last day of the season, a dreary day in Kansas City, Buxton's outlook was sunny. "I'm pretty pumped," he said.

On the contract negotiations and the talk of a potential trade, he said that day: "It's nothing I've worried about. The only uniform I know is the Minnesota Twins. It's the only thing I really cared about."