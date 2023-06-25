Byron Buxton exited Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Tigers with back spasms after grounding into a double play in the sixth inning. He tried to swing in the batting cage afterward, but his back was tight and he was replaced by Willi Castro.

Buxton returned from the injured list during the Twins' last homestand on June 15 after being hit in the ribs by a pitch on June 1 vs. Cleveland.

José De León suffered an elbow injury while warming up in the eighth and was placed on the injured list Sunday. Josh Winder has been recalled from Class AAA St. Paul.

De León grabbed at his arm after a pitch and walked toward the dugout with his glove still on the mound.