BALTIMORE — Without manager Rocco Baldelli in the dugout, the Twins lost 5-3 on Thursday in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Baldelli, along with players Luis Arraez and Dylan Bundy, tested positive for COVID-19 before the game and had to watch their team finish with a split in the four-game series from their hotel rooms.

Jayce Tingler, the Twins' bench coach who managed the San Diego Padres the past two seasons, stepped in for Baldelli to lead the team to its second consecutive loss after the team had won 11 of their past 13 games. The Twins are now 15-11, while the Orioles improved to 10-16.

With the score tied 3-3 since the bottom of the fifth inning, the Orioles hit back-to-back home runs off reliever Jhoan Duran to secure the victory in the bottom of the eighth. Austin Hays stepped up to deliver the first before Ryan Mountcastle launched his second homer of the night.

Mountcastle also opened the game's scoring in the second inning, smacking a solo homer to center field off Twins starter Chris Archer. The Twins responded in the second inning, loading the bases against Baltimore starter Spenser Watkins. Byron Buxton picked up an RBI on his force-out play.

But Archer gave out another home run to Cedric Mullins in the third inning to give Baltimore a 2-1 lead.

Buxton, though, responded again, this time with a two-run homer into the left-center stands in the fifth inning. The Orioles volleyed back with their third home run of the evening, this time from Jorge Mateo off reliever Caleb Thielbar.

Archer pitched four innings, allowing five hits and two runs — both homers — along with six strikeouts. Watkins went 4⅔ innings with seven hits, three runs — including one home run — two walks, two strikeouts and a hit batter.

Shortstop Carlos Correa left the game in the seventh inning, with Nick Gordon replacing him on the field and second in the batting order. Correa took a pitch off his arm in the fifth inning and appeared to have the same thing happen in the seventh, though the scorers ruled it a groundout.