DETROIT — Byron Buxton hit a home run and a double, Christian Vázquez had a homer and three hits and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Friday night.

''I think everybody put something on the table to win this game,'' said Vázquez, who has three of his five homers this season against the Tigers. ''When I swing at pitches at zone, I get different results. I feel good and I have confidence in myself.''

Pablo López (9-7) allowed two runs on six hits in seven innings, striking out seven.

''A lot of my stuff got better toward the end of my outing,'' he said.

Tigers starter Keider Montero (1-4) allowed six runs on eight hits in five innings.

With only three healthy starters, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had to stay with Montero even after he allowed three homers in the first two innings.

''He was going to be out there,'' Hinch said. ''It's not easy right now — we have been putting together some bullpen games and there are some on the horizon, so Keider had a long leash. With three solo homers, we were still in the game.''

Buxton and Trevor Larnach gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead with back-to-back homers in the first, and Matt Wallner added a home run in the second.

Javier Báez hit his second homer in as many days to make it 3-2 in the third.

''I'm feeling good at the plate,'' said Báez, who is hitting .179 with three homers. ''I've been working a lot to play better, and if I can stay hot, I can have a big second half.''

The Twins regained control with three runs in the fourth.

Willi Castro knocked in two with a single to left and took a big turn around the bag, prompting second baseman Colt Keith to throw to first. The Tigers were wearing their black City Connect jerseys and the only person wearing that color at first was umpire Mike Muchlinski. Keith's throw sailed into Minnesota's dugout, allowing Castro to take third. He scored on Buxton's double to left.

''That's a tough inning when we've got two out, especially after (Báez) gets us back into the game with the homer,'' Hinch said. ''I haven't talked to Colt, but I think that's down to inexperience — I don't think Bligh (Madris) needed to travel with the runner. He could have stayed (at first), which is probably why he was trying to get back.''

Vázquez hit a two-run homer off Joey Wentz to make it 8-2 in the sixth.

The Tigers loaded the bases with no one out in the seventh, but Gio Urshela grounded into a force at the plate before Báez and Wenceel Pérez popped out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Activated 3B Royce Lewis (adductor strain) from the injured list and optioned C Jair Carmago to Triple-A St. Paul. Lewis came into the game hitting .292 with 10 homers and 18 RBIs in 24 games.

Tigers: Placed All-Star OF Riley Greene (hamstring) on the injured list and recalled UTL Ryan Vilade from Triple-A Toledo. Greene has been injured in each of his first three seasons, limiting him to 293 games.

UP NEXT

The teams play the second game of the series on Saturday, with Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.34) facing Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (6-6, 3.65).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb