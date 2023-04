Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnesota volunteers with Stand with Ukraine MN have delivered the following supplies to Ukraine since the start of the war:

6,200 tourniquets

6,700 hemostatic gauzes

5,200 pairs of hand and toe warmers

1,925 compression bandages

350 chest seals

75 negative pressure wound treatment pumps

50 pelvic slings

15 off-road medical evacuation vehicles

Source: Stand with Ukraine MN