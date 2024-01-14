Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Junior guard Jade Hill's jump shot with .1 second remaining boosted the St. Thomas women's over Summit League-leading Oral Roberts 73-72 at Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul on Saturday.

After St. Thomas (11-7, 3-1) called timeout with 3.6 seconds left, Hill — who had a just-late buzzer-beater waived off at the end of thee first half — inbounded the ball to sophomore Amber Scalia, who was immediately swarmed by the Oral Roberts (12-5, 3-1) defense. Hill stepped on the court, receiver Scalia's return pass and drilled the game-winning three.

Hill led the Tommies with 24 points, shooting 10-for-21 from the field, and also had six rebounds and five assists. It was her fourth game of 20 or more points this season.

Scalia and junior Jo Langbehn each added 14 points, with Langbehn pulling down a team-high eight rebounds. Scalia had a career-high six assists.