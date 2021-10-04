WINDSOR, Ontario — The busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. fully reopened late Monday afternoon following a police investigation into possible explosives found in a vehicle.

Police said they detained one person in connection with the probe that for nearly seven hours significantly hampered traffic across the Ambassador Bridge linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit.

The Canada Border Services Agency said normal operations resumed just before 5 p.m.

Windsor police said the border agency had alerted them Monday morning after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the bridge complex on the Canadian side. Canada-bound traffic was suspended around 10 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was detained and was in border services custody.

``No other persons are believed to be involved in this incident,″ Windsor police wrote on Twitter. ``This is believed to be an isolated incident.″

The force also said no direct threats were made to places or people in connection with the possible explosives found.

Vehicles seeking to enter Canada were rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge that leads to Sarnia, Ontario.

The privately owned Ambassador Bridge is critical to trade between the two countries.