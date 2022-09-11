INDIANAPOLIS — Bret Bushka threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, Adam Sturtz returned an interception 75 yards to the end zone and Butler breezed to a 45-10 victory over NAIA-member Taylor on Saturday.

The Bulldogs trailed 7-0 after the Trojans' Brendan Lamb scored on a 10-yard run, but Bushka answered with a 6-yard scoring run to knot the score.

Butler (2-0) took the lead for good in the second quarter on a pair of 3-yard TD runs — by Brody Reder and Joey Suchy.

The Bulldogs added AJ Deinhart's 26-yard scoring run and Sturtz's pick-6 in the third quarter for a 35-7 lead. Bushka hooked up with Johnny O'Shea for a 12-yard score three seconds into the final period.

Bushka completed 14 of 20 passes for 117 yards with one interception. He rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries. Deinhart ran for 85 yards on nine carries.

Elijah McCloskey completed just 6 of 15 passes for 68 yards for Taylor. The Trojans managed only 186 yards of offense.

___

