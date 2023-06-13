Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Sixteen Minnesotans were awarded prestigious Bush Foundation fellowships on Tuesday, each of whom will receive up to $100,000 to fund leadership opportunities.

The St. Paul-based foundation announced the local winners among 24 Upper Midwest community leaders in its competitive fellowship program. Nearly 600 people applied this year for the fellowship, which helps community leaders further their education and training.

Residents 24 years or older in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations in the three states were eligible to apply.

The Minnesota winners are: Farhia Budul, Abdirizak Diis, Owen Duckworth, Omar Guevara Soto, Alexander Leonard, Blanca Martinez Gaviña, Mikisha Nation and Kim Park Nelson, all of Minneapolis; Nadine Tebeh Graves, New Hope; Janssen Hang, Newport; Leslie Harper, Cass Lake; Henry Jiménez, Richfield; ​​Julio Murphy Zelaya, St. James; Noel Nix, St. Paul; Rebecca Polston, Hopkins; and Neerja Singh, Apple Valley.

The Bush fellows from North Dakota are: Katherine (Katie) Dachtler and Hillary Kempenich, both of Grand Forks; Shanda Poitra, Belcourt; Joseph Williams, Fargo; and Agnes Yellow Bear, New Town.

South Dakota winners include Willette Anita Capers, Sioux Falls; Tasha Peltier, Mobridge; and Marie Zephier, Rapid City.