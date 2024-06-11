A Burnsville woman said her 8-year-old son was killed by his father in their home while trying to protect her.

Amir Demarion Harden was shot in the head and neck on Wednesday and died Sunday at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Burnsville police and fire personnel were alerted to the shooting in the family's apartment in the 13800 block of Echo Lake Drive, city spokeswoman Carissa Larsen said.

Officers found the man and his son, and took them to HCMC. A hospital spokeswoman said that the father, who is 30 years old, remained in critical condition Tuesday afternoon. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects before they are charged.

Larsen said the incident appears to have been connected to a "domestic family issue," but she had no further specifics.

"We don't know that the child was an intended target, and that's part of what is still under investigation," Larsen said, adding that other people were present at the time.

An account from the boy's mother is consistent with what police have disclosed so far.

"His father tried to shoot & kill me, but my son was shot instead," Cherish Edwards wrote on an online fundraising page started to help the family with expenses related to the shooting. "Amir tried wrestling the gun out of his father hand. I screamed for him to leave and go to the neighbors. He refused & said 'mommy, I'm not leaving you here.'"

"His 4 siblings witnessed this tragic event," Edwards continued. "My kids are traumatized & probably will need therapy for the rest of their lives. Thank you to anyone who donates."

Star Tribune staff writer Louis Krauss contributed to this report.



