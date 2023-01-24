Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Burnsville man received a suspended adult jail sentence and juvenile probation Monday after pleading guilty to hitting and killing two people while street racing his sister in 2021.

Leon Bond, now 19, was 17 when the car he was driving struck an SUV carrying two 22-year-olds on Country Road 42 in Burnsville on April 4, 2021. He was charged with two counts of third-degree murder as a juvenile and pleaded guilty Jan. 12.

Bond's sentence includes probation until he turns 21, a "long-term" stay in the Red Wing juvenile facility, and other conditions. He also received a stayed, 25-year adult jail sentence that will not be enacted unless he violates his juvenile probation.

The two killed were Dalton Lee Ford of Burnsville and Tayler Nicole Garza of Woodbury.

Officials did not return calls Monday requesting the full sentence details.

According to the criminal complaint against Bond's 21-year-old sister, Camille Dennis-Bond:

Bond was traveling east that morning between Burnsville Parkway and Newton Avenue in a white Chrysler 200. He was racing side-by-side with a Chevy Malibu driven by Dennis-Bond.

Bond then T-boned Ford's Honda CR-V as it attempted to make a left turn to cross over to Newton Avenue, causing it to split in half. Ford and Garza died at the scene.

Bond and his twin sister, who was in his passenger seat, were taken to the hospital with significant injuries. The twin's injuries included fractures, and she underwent surgeries and a six-week hospitalization.

Bond told law enforcement that he and his older sister were at a stoplight before the crash, where he told her he wanted to see whose car could get to 50 mph the fastest. He added that he saw the Honda before it turned, and that he accelerated to try and get around it but was unsuccessful.

A State Patrol analysis found Bond was traveling between 93 and 100 mph at the time of impact.

The Dakota County Attorney's Office sought to try Bond in adult court but was denied.

A jury found Dennis-Bond guilty Dec. 14. She was convicted on two counts of third-degree murder, two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm, and one count of careless driving. She is set to be sentenced March 24.