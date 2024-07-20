A 35-year-old Burnsville man was killed late Friday night in a crash on southbound Interstate 35W in Richfield.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving a pickup truck southbound on I-35W around 11:15 p.m. Friday when it hit the guardrail at the right shoulder of the exit lane to 66th Street, the Minnesota State Patrol said. The truck then crossed all lanes, striking a car and the left shoulder barrier, the patrol said. Both vehicles came to rest on the left-hand shoulder.

The man who was killed was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The two Minneapolis men in the car were wearing seat belts and were not injured, the patrol said.