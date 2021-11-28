SEATTLE — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 27 minutes — all career highs — to help Winthrop beat Washington 82-74 on Saturday night an snap a three-game skid.

Burns shot 12 of 21 from the field with one block and two steals. Patrick Good hit three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Kelton Talford added 10 points for Winthrop (3-3).

Daejon Davis, PJ Fuller, Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Jamal Bey each hit a 3-pointer in a 12-4 run that gave Washington (4-4) its first lead at 28-27 with 2:42 left in the first half. Cory Hightower converted a three-point play 28 seconds later and the Eagles led the rest of the way.

Good hit a 3 — his first points of the game — to give Winthrop a 35-30 lead at halftime. He made another 3-pointer to open the second half before scoring six points and going 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 2 minutes.

Davis led the Huskies with a season-high 21 points. The fifth-year senior transfer from Stanford, who went into the game shooting 7 of 25 (28%) from 3-point range, made a career-high five 3s on eight attempts. Terrell Brown Jr. had 18 points, six assists and two steals and Fuller added 15 points for Washington.

Winthrop outrebounded the Huskies 43-28 and used its 12-3 advantage in offensive rebounds to outscore Washington 16-4 in second-chance points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25