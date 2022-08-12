A patio just for cats

Q: I want to build a catio for my two cats. Do you have any design tips?

A: Your cats are lucky to have such a thoughtful owner. They're likely to enjoy their outdoor space, if you consider these things:

Give your cats as much vertical and horizontal space as possible to allow for climbing, sniffing and lounging. At a minimum, the catio should be 6 by 6 feet. Add a cat tree or incorporate a real tree into the plan — as long as your cats can't get to the top — plus perches or walkways at various heights around the perimeter. Walkways, about 6 inches wide, should also cross the space diagonally.

Enclose the catio with screening tough enough that it can't be clawed through by a determined predator — or your cat. And it should have actual flooring, not just dirt, so that other animals can't dig beneath it to get inside. If possible, lay a sealed concrete floor. It's not just strong; it can also be hosed down as needed. If you're going all out, have the floor slope to a drain for easy cleanup.

Prevent altercations with stray cats by building a solid base wall about 3 feet high so there's no hissing, yowling and spitting at ground level. The screening can go up from that.

Add a cover for protection from the elements. Design it so the catio has both shaded and sunny areas.

Planters filled with cat-safe plants provide nibbling and sniffing enjoyment, as well as a pop of color. Options include African violets, Boston ferns and, of course, catnip. Consider a small fountain or other water feature if your cat enjoys dabbling in the wet stuff.

Remember your own comfort. Make sure you have easy access for plant and litter box care. Here are more tips: bit.ly/3PTAtpB.

