NORFOLK, Va. — Tim Terry recovered a fumble and returned the ball 67 yards into the end zone to cap a 28-point second quarter, Old Dominion missed a late PAT, and Buffalo beat the Monarchs 35-34 on Saturday night.

D.J. Mack Jr. threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to to Zack Kuntz with 19 seconds left, but Nick Rice missed a game-tying PAT for Old Dominion (1-3). The Monarchs scored four touchdowns and shut out Buffalo (2-2) in the second half.

Kyle Vantrease completed 16 of 25 passes for 186 yards for the Bulls. Quain Williams made eight catches for 129 yards. The pair connected for a 13-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Dylan McDuffie ran for a 20-yard TD before Terry's score stretched the Bulls' lead to 35-7 with about two minutes remaining before halftime.

Mack broke loose for a 42-yard touchdown run and bullied into the end zone from the 2 in the third quarter for the Monarchs. Jon-Luke Peaker added a 7-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth.

Mack finished 24-of-41 passing for 213 yards and added 84 yards on the ground.

