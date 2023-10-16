ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen patiently oversaw two lengthy second-half scoring drives, capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Morris with 3:58 remaining, and the Buffalo Bills defeated the undermanned but gritty New York Giants 14-9 on Sunday night.

What was anticipated to be a Bills blowout turned into a ground-it-out, yard-by-yard, chippy and occasionally sloppy thriller that wasn't decided until the final play, and on an untimed down.

Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor's pass into the end zone glanced off Darren Waller's finger tips facing first-and-goal from the 1. New York got an extra chance after linebacker Terrel Bernard was flagged for defensive interference on a pass intended for Waller as time expired on third-and-5 from Buffalo's 10

The Bills (4-2) hung on, but barely, in outing they overcame being shut out in the first half of a game for the first time since a mean-nothing 2019 season finale — a 13-6 loss to the New York Jets, in which Buffalo rested Allen and its starters after having already clinched a playoff berth. And Buffalo overcame two first-half turnovers — receiver Gabe Davis' lost fumble and an Allen interception — which led to the Giants pulling ahead on Graham Gano hitting 29- and 43-yard field goals.

The Giants (1-5) lost their fourth straight in a game they ended each half with a drive stalling at Buffalo's 1.

''We came up a yard shot,'' Giants coach Brian Daboll said.

The game featured a scare in the second quarter when Buffalo running back Damien Harris was loaded into an ambulance on the field and taken to the hospital for testing after sustaining a neck injury. Harris flashed a thumbs-up sign with his left hand as he was being loaded into the ambulance. The Bills said the fifth-year player had movement in his extremities.

New York settled for Graham Gano hitting field goals, including a 29-yarder with 10:35 remaining that put the Giants ahead 9-7. It came after Allen methodically oversaw a 17-play, 75-yard drive that ate up nearly 10 minutes and was capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harty.

The Bills were unable to seal the victory on offense after Morris' touchdown. The Giants' ensuing drive stalled at their own 38, when they turned the ball over on downs with under two minutes remaining.

Buffalo's Tyler Bass, however missed a 53-yard field goal attempt wide right, giving the Giants one more chance. Bass also missed a 52-yard attempt wide right in the second quarter.

Allen finished 19 of 30 for 169 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

A New York team that has combined for just five offensive touchdowns this season continued having difficulty finding the end zone.

The Giants have yet to score an offensive touchdown in the first half of a game this season — though they came awfully close. With no time outs left and facing first-and-goal from the 1 and 14 seconds remaining, the Giants handed the ball off to Saquon Barkley who was stopped for no gain and New York was unable to get another play off before time expired.

Taylor finished 24 of 36 for 200 yards starting in place Daniel Jones, who was sidelined by a neck injury. Barkley had 24 carries for 93 yards in his first game after missing the past three with an ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Giants: Host the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Bills: At the New England Patriots on Sunday.

