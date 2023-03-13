Bud Grant, legendary Vikings coach and Minnesota sports icon, dies at age 95
A standout athlete, avid outdoorsman, and iconic figure on the sideline, Grant left his mark on the state.
Closest personal friends: Takes from Sid Hartman on Bud Grant
The Star Tribune columnist, who died in 2020 at 100, often went to Grant for opinions and insights. They first became friends when Grant attended the University of Minnesota.
Patrick Reusse on Bud Grant: Journey through the memories
'Like losing a best friend.' Former Vikings players remember Bud Grant's stoic, generous style
Grant took the Vikings to four Super Bowls and developed friendships with his players that endured long after their careers on the field were over.
Bud Grant, Sid Hartman, Jerry Burns: Three close friends who were very, very different
Three of the most memorable men in Minnesota sports all left us in their 90s, while leaving behind more than enough stories and memories.
Minnesotans, Vikings fans mourn Bud Grant
To those who knew him and those who didn't, Bud Grant was a quintessential Minnesotan.
Five things to know about Bud Grant's Gophers career
Grant earned nine letters at Minnesota, in football, basketball and baseball and was twice named All-Big Ten in football, playing both offense and defense.
Bud Grant: A lifetime of sports excellence
The star athlete for the Gophers also played in the NFL, NBA and CFL before going on to success as the Vikings coach.
'Legend forever': Sports world, in Minnesota and beyond, reacts to death of Bud Grant
In both downtowns, and far beyond, many across sports paused to remember Bud Grant and his contributions in so many ways to Minnesota and Minnesota sports.