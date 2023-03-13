Former Vikings head coach Bud Grant in 2022.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune file

Bud Grant, legendary Vikings coach and Minnesota sports icon, dies at age 95

March 11, 2023 - 8:21 PM

A standout athlete, avid outdoorsman, and iconic figure on the sideline, Grant left his mark on the state.

Closest personal friends: Takes from Sid Hartman on Bud Grant

Bud Grant, right, and Sid Hartman posed for a photo in 2018.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

March 11, 2023 - 3:49 PM

The Star Tribune columnist, who died in 2020 at 100, often went to Grant for opinions and insights. They first became friends when Grant attended the University of Minnesota.

Patrick Reusse on Bud Grant: Journey through the memories

Patrick Reusse, right, interviewed Bud Grant in February 2022 when Kevin O’Connell was named head coach.

— Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune

March 13, 2023 - 8:25 AM

'Like losing a best friend.' Former Vikings players remember Bud Grant's stoic, generous style

Bud Grant with Jim Marshall in 1999, when Marshall’s number was retired by the VIkings. Marshall said Grant was “more fun than fans would ever see.”

— Jerry Holt, STAR TRIBUNE

March 11, 2023 - 6:14 PM

Grant took the Vikings to four Super Bowls and developed friendships with his players that endured long after their careers on the field were over.

Bud Grant, Sid Hartman, Jerry Burns: Three close friends who were very, very different

Vikings coach Bud Grant and his offensive coordinator, Jerry Burns, diagrammed a play during the 1968 season.

— Star Tribune file photo

March 13, 2023 - 6:07 AM

Three of the most memorable men in Minnesota sports all left us in their 90s, while leaving behind more than enough stories and memories.

Minnesotans, Vikings fans mourn Bud Grant

March 11, 2023 - 8:57 PM

To those who knew him and those who didn't, Bud Grant was a quintessential Minnesotan.

Five things to know about Bud Grant's Gophers career

Bud Grant was a two-time All-Big Ten selection in football, playing both offense and defense at end.

— Star Tribune file photo

March 11, 2023 - 5:32 PM

Grant earned nine letters at Minnesota, in football, basketball and baseball and was twice named All-Big Ten in football, playing both offense and defense.