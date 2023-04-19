The Vikings announced a free, public celebration of life for Bud Grant, the Minnesota sports icon who died March 11 at age 95, will be held at noon May 21 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The event will celebrate the Pro Football Hall of Famer's career as a coach and athlete as well has his pursuits as an outdoorsman and supporter of veterans.

A digital ticket is required for entry. People can reserve up to six seats at vikings.com/legends/bud-grant. The Vikings' news release about the event said, "In honor of Bud, attendees are welcome to wear outdoors or team apparel."

Grant led the Vikings to a 168-108-5 overall record and four Super Bowls as head coach from 1967-83 and 1985. The Superior, Wis., native played football, basketball and baseball for the Gophers and played two seasons with the Minneapolis Lakers in the NBA. He also was a head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League.