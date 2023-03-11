BUD GRANT CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
HIGH SCHOOL
• Superior (Wis.) Central High School
COLLEGE
University of Minnesota
• Earned nine letters in football, basketball and baseball from 1946 to 1949.
• Two-time first-team All-Big Ten in football.
• MVP of 1947-48 basketball team.
PLAYING CAREER
NFL
• Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round (14th overall) of the 1950 NFL draft.
• Spent two seasons with the Eagles.
• Starting defensive end in 1951.
• In 1952, moved to receiver had 56 receptions for 997 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.
NBA
• Fourth-round pick (47th overall) by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 1950 NBA draft.
• Played two seasons with the Lakers.
CFL
• Played four seasons with Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
• Led the CFL West Division in receiving three times — 1953, 1954 and 1956. Had 216 receptions for 3,200 yards and 13 touchdowns.
• Also had seven interceptions as defensive back. In a playoff game in Winnipeg on October 28, 1953, he intercepted five passes — a pro football record — in the Blue Bombers' 43-5 victory over Saskatchewan.
COACHING
• Coached the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for 10 seasons — 1957 to 1966. Had a 102-56-2 regular-season record and 16-8-1 playoff record for an overall CFL record of 118-64-3.
• Coached the Vikings for 18 seasons — from 1967 to 1983 and 1985. Had a 158-96-5 regular-season record and a 10-12 playoff record for an overall NFL record of 168-108-5.
• Combined CFL and NFL coaching record of 286-172-8.
• Member of the Pro Football and CFL Halls of Fame.