Happy 95th birthday, Bud Grant

May 20, 2022 - 6:00 AM
Bud Grant turns 95 on Friday. Here are a few of our favorite photos of Minnesota's favorite football coach. Come back later this morning to hear an interview with Grant on the Daily Delivery podcast and read Michael Rand's blog post on his visit with the legendary Vikings coach.
New Vikings head coach Bud Grant in 1967.
Donald Black, Star Tribune
Bud Grant playing for Gophers in 1948.
File Photo
Bud Grant pacing the Vikings sidelines in 1979.
Mike Zerby, Star Tribune
Bud Grant was greeted by Bruno, a 15-month-old orangutan, when the Vikings coach came to work on April Fool’s Day 1980. Grant, who has a reputation for playing practical jokes on the club’s office staff, was on the receiving end this time.
Art Hager, Star Tribune
Receiver Ahmad Rashad flashed the “A-OK” sign as he and Bud Grant stood together at practice in 1977.
William Seaman, Star Tribune
Bud Grant relaxed with his black Lab, Maggie, on his property on Simms Lake near Gordon, Wis., in 1995.
Dennis Anderson, Star Tribune
In this 2006 photo, retired Vikings coach Bud Grant awaited a flight of Canada geese in Manitoba, about an hour north of Winnipeg.
Dennis Anderson, Star Tribune
Sid Hartman posed for a photo beside close, personal friend Bud Grant in 2018.