TAMPA BAY (6-7) at GREEN BAY (6-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE: Packers by 3½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 8-5; Packers 7-6

SERIES RECORD: Packers lead 34-23-1

LAST MEETING: Packers beat Buccaneers 14-12 at Tampa on Sept. 25, 2022.

LAST WEEK: Buccaneers won 29-25 at Atlanta on Sunday; Packers lost 24-22 on the road against the New York Giants on Monday night

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (29), PASS (20), SCORING (22).

PACKERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (19), PASS (18), SCORING (17-T)

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (10), PASS (30), SCORING (13).

PACKERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (31), PASS (8), SCORING (11)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Buccaneers plus-6; Packers even

BUCCANEERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Baker Mayfield is making the most of an opportunity to jump-start his career with Tampa Bay, the fourth team he's played with in the past two years. He's tied for eighth in the NFL with 42 completions of 20-plus yards and has thrown 20 touchdown passes with eight interceptions. He also has six road games with two-plus TD passes, most in the NFL. Mayfield lost at Lambeau Field the past two years, as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

PACKERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jordan Love's performance has been a pretty accurate barometer of the Packers' success. He has thrown 13 touchdown passes and one interception in Green Bay's six wins. He has 10 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in the Packers' seven losses.

KEY MATCHUP: Buccaneers RB Rachaad White vs. Packers run defense: White has rushed for at least 100 yards in two of his past three games. He ran for 102 yards and scored on a 31-yard reception in the Bucs' victory over the Falcons. Green Bay has allowed at least 140 yards rushing in its past five games. The Packers have given up at least 200 yards on the ground in four games this season.

KEY INJURIES: Buccaneers LB Devin White (foot), CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot), NT Vita Vea (toe) didn't play against the Falcons. Bucs S Ryan Neal (hip/back) left in the first half and didn't return. Their status for Sunday may not be determined until late in the week. … Packers CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) has sat out five straight games, RB Aaron Jones (knee) has missed three consecutive games, and LB Quay Walker (shoulder) and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) didn't play in the loss to the Giants. … Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks left the Giants game with an ankle injury.

SERIES NOTES: The Packers have won 14 of their past 15 regular-season home matchups with the Buccaneers, though the Bucs' most recent Super Bowl run included a 31-26 NFC championship game victory at Lambeau Field on Jan. 24, 2021. Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett had three sacks and two tackles for loss that day, while WR Chris Godwin had five catches for 122 yards. … The Packers have won four of the past five regular-season matchups overall. … Romeo Doubs had eight catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' victory at Tampa Bay last season. The Packers clinched that victory by stopping a potential tying 2-point conversion attempt with 14 seconds remaining.

STATS AND STUFF: Since entering the league as a second-round draft pick in 2020, Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. ranks first among defensive backs in sacks (13) and forced fumbles (nine). He had his fourth sack and fourth forced fumble of the season in the victory at Atlanta. … White ranks fourth among NFL running backs in yards from scrimmage (1,164) behind San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey (1,614), Jacksonville's Travis Etienne (1,189) and Buffalo's James Cook (1,180). … Bucs WR Mike Evans has 62 receptions for 1,020 yards and 10 TDs. It's his fifth season with 1,000-plus yards and 10 or more touchdown catches. … The Packers had won 16 straight December games before losing to the Giants on Monday night. They haven't lost a December game at home since falling 31-0 to the Detroit Lions on Dec. 30, 2018. … Love has thrown six touchdown passes and no interceptions over his past three home games. … Packers CB/KR Keisean Nixon is the NFL's leading kickoff returner with an average of 27 yards per attempt. Nixon did fumble a punt that led to a touchdown in the loss to the Giants. … Packers WR Jayden Reed has five touchdown catches and two touchdown runs. McCaffrey is the only other NFL player with five-plus touchdown catches and multiple touchdown runs this season.

FANTASY TIP: White's recent surge makes him a must-start player if you have him on your roster as he prepares to face the Packers' vulnerable run defense.

