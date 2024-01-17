Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CLEVELAND — Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is sitting out Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a bruised right shoulder.

Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 31.2 points and 11.4 rebounds this season, was not on the official injury report until 5:30 p.m. — two hours before tipoff against the Cavs, who have won five straight.

The seven-time All-Star was also on the injury report Sunday before a game against Sacramento, but Antetokounmpo played and scored 27 points in Milwaukee's 143-142 overtime win.

The 29-year-old had played in 29 game consecutive games, his longest streak since playing 31 straight in the 2020-21 season.

While Antetokounmpo is out, the Bucks are expected to have back forward Jae Crowder, who has been out since Nov. 11 with a torn adductor muscle. Crowder will likely be on a minutes restriction as he eases his way back.

