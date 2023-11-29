Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-14, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Chicago.

The Bulls are 4-9 in conference matchups. Chicago allows 112.8 points and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Bucks are 2-1 against division opponents. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 120.9 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

The Bulls are shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Bucks allow to opponents. The Bucks are shooting 49.2% from the field, 1.8% higher than the 47.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 118-109 in the last matchup on Nov. 14.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19.1 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Bucks. Damian Lillard is averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 103.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 123.3 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Bucks: Jae Crowder: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.