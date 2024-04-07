Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned for the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup with the New York Knicks on Sunday night after missing a game with a hamstring issue.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said at his pregame availability that the two-time MVP will play against the Knicks. Antetokounmpo had been listed as questionable on the Bucks' injury report.

Antetokounmpo missed the Bucks' 117-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday due to what the team described as tendinopathy in his left hamstring. Tendinopathy is pain that generally results from overuse.

''He's not on a minutes restriction, but we're definitely monitoring his minutes tonight and for the rest of the season," Rivers said. "We're not going to play him probably his normal minutes until the playoffs.''

The Bucks have gone 3-3 in the six games Antetokounmpo has missed this season.

Bucks reserve guard Patrick Beverley missed a third straight game Sunday as he deals with a sprained right ankle.

