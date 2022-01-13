LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Prince Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages now returned to Queen Elizabeth II.
Most Read
-
Vikings seek interviews with Catherine Raiche, Monti Ossenfort, six others for GM job
-
Minneapolis, St. Paul to require vaccine proof for bars, eateries
-
Frank Moe, legislator and avid dog sled musher, dies at 56
-
Five questions we'd like to ask fired Vikings coach Mike Zimmer
-
Thomson Reuters may sell all or part of Eagan campus as hybrid work becomes norm