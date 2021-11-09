GREENSBORO, N.C. — De'Monte Buckingham tied his career high with 28 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated North Carolina A&T 57-53 on Tuesday night in the season opener.

Mohammed Abdulsalam had 11 rebounds for UNC Greensboro.

Tyler Maye had 17 points for the Aggies. Marcus Watson added 17 points and eight rebounds. Justin Whatley had eight rebounds.

