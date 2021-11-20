KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Elijah Buchanan had 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor as Manhattan defeated Liberty 76-60 on Saturday night.

Jose Perez had 14 points and seven assists for the Jaspers (4-1). Warren Williams added 13 points and Josh Roberts had seven rebounds.

Keegan McDowell had 11 points for the Flames (1-3). Blake Preston added seven rebounds.

