Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked twice and under pressure for much of the game Sunday against the Buccaneers.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Vikings lose to Buccaneers 20-17 as mistakes, turnover mar season-opener

September 11, 2023 - 6:16 AM

Chase McLaughlin hit a 57-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for Tampa Bay, while the Vikings committed three turnovers and some untimely penalties that led to their defeat.

Vikings looked terrible in opening loss to Bucs — and there's no way to sugarcoat it

September 11, 2023 - 6:40 AM

There's no new contract for Justin Jefferson and no competence from his team.

Rising cost of Justin Jefferson contract impasse adds loss to Vikings' opener

September 10, 2023 - 9:19 PM

The clock is ticking for the Vikings to foot the bill to secure superstar receiver Justin Jefferson for the long term.

Five extra points: The worst blunders, no takeaways for new defense and more

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reacts to the offsides call on Jay Ward on a field-goal attempt that gave Tampa Bay a first down.

— Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune

September 11, 2023 - 6:29 AM

Two key penalties were among the things that haunted the Vikings in their 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers. Also, winning the battle of challenges loses to winning the battle on the scoreboard.

Vikings' physical shortfalls in loss to Buccaneers highlighted by guard Ed Ingram's blunders

September 11, 2023 - 6:35 AM

On the NFL: Vikings right guard Ed Ingram knocked the football out of Kirk Cousins' hands on third-and-2, resulting in the first of three turnovers for their team.

Jordan Addison scores TD as part of up-and-down debut for Vikings rookies

Receiver Jordan Addison, the Vikings’ first-round draft pick in April, scored a 39-yard touchdown in his NFL debut.

— Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

September 10, 2023 - 11:10 PM

There were growing pains Sunday against Tampa Bay, but Jordan Addison, Ivan Pace Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon handled big roles.

Vikings fandom on display at season opener in Minneapolis

Kori Tollefson of Grand Forks, N.D., wears his Vikings jersey declaring “Someday” outside U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday.

— Dave Orrick, Star Tribune

September 10, 2023 - 2:09 PM

Optimistic supporters converged on U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to watch Minnesota take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.