Vikings lose to Buccaneers 20-17 as mistakes, turnover mar season-opener
Chase McLaughlin hit a 57-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for Tampa Bay, while the Vikings committed three turnovers and some untimely penalties that led to their defeat.
Vikings looked terrible in opening loss to Bucs — and there's no way to sugarcoat it
There's no new contract for Justin Jefferson and no competence from his team.
Rising cost of Justin Jefferson contract impasse adds loss to Vikings' opener
The clock is ticking for the Vikings to foot the bill to secure superstar receiver Justin Jefferson for the long term.
Five extra points: The worst blunders, no takeaways for new defense and more
Two key penalties were among the things that haunted the Vikings in their 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers. Also, winning the battle of challenges loses to winning the battle on the scoreboard.
Vikings' physical shortfalls in loss to Buccaneers highlighted by guard Ed Ingram's blunders
On the NFL: Vikings right guard Ed Ingram knocked the football out of Kirk Cousins' hands on third-and-2, resulting in the first of three turnovers for their team.
Jordan Addison scores TD as part of up-and-down debut for Vikings rookies
There were growing pains Sunday against Tampa Bay, but Jordan Addison, Ivan Pace Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon handled big roles.
Vikings fandom on display at season opener in Minneapolis
Optimistic supporters converged on U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to watch Minnesota take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Three keys to the Vikings' 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers
The Vikings entered Sunday's game with many questions on defense, but it was their offense that struggled against Tampa Bay.
Sports betting idles on Minnesota sidelines as football season kicks off
Minnesota legislators say they're ready to push again in 2024.
Podcast: Vikings' unforced errors lead to season-opening loss to Buccaneers
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss the familiar issues that plagued the Vikings in a season-opening loss, and take a look around the NFC North after one week.
Vikings center Garrett Bradbury leaves opener in first quarter because of back injury
Former Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has an eventful homecoming with the Buccaneers.