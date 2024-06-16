PINEHURST, N.C. — Bryson DeChambeau wins his second U.S. Open title, beating Rory McIlroy by 1 shot at Pinehurst No. 2.
Most Read
-
The resistance to a new Trump administration has already started
-
Minnesota's most lake-rich county cracks down on large, loud vacation rental homes
-
Brooklyn Park City Council member vows action after being censured
-
Carlos Correa homers twice as Twins take first game over A's in doubleheader
-
Reusse: Years later, former Gophers QB still enjoying Minneapolis life as a dad