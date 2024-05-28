SEATTLE — Bryce Miller allowed two runs over six innings to pick up his first win since April 17, and Seattle used a big first inning against Houston starter Framber Valdez to hold on for a 3-2 win over the Astros on Monday night.

Seattle scored three times in the first off Valdez and then leaned on its pitching to make the early lead stand up. Miller did his part then turned it over to relievers Trent Thornton, Gabe Speier and Andrés Muñoz to close out the victory.

Muñoz got the final three outs for his 11th save.

Miller (4-5) had lost his last four decisions, including his past three starts. In his four previous May starts, Miller had allowed 15 earned runs after allowing just eight runs over six starts in the first month of the season.

But he seemed to rediscover a bit of his dominant form from that first month, striking out six and walking a pair.

Miller cruised through the first four innings and retired 12 straight after giving up a walk to Kyle Tucker, the second batter of the game. But he ran into trouble in the fifth giving up three straight singles, the last coming from José Abreu and scored Jake Meyers. Victor Caratini's sacrifice fly plated another run and after Jose Altuve doubled, Miller escaped the jam getting a groundout from Tucker.

He again eluded trouble in the sixth with two runners on before Jon Singleton flew out to the warning track in right-center field to end the threat.

Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of Monday's game and his single was his first hit since April 27. Abreu was hitting .099 when he was sent to the minors on May 1.

All of Seattle's offense came early. Meyers made a terrific sliding catch to rob Cal Raleigh of extra bases but it still resulted in a sacrifice fly. Ty France and Mitch Haniger followed with two-out RBI singles as Valdez faced eight batters in the first inning. He needed 43 pitches to get through the first two innings, but Seattle was unable to add on.

Valdez allowed just two base runners over his final four innings on the mound and was able to get through six innings. He allowed six hits, struck out four and walked three.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Hunter Brown (1-5, 7.06) allowed just two hits and two runs over six innings in his last start but suffered his fifth loss.

Mariners: RHP Luis Castillo (4-6, 3.31) lost his last time out giving up two runs over five innings against the Yankees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb