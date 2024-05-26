DENVER — Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's six-run ninth inning and the Phillies rallied past the Colorado Rockies 8-4 on Saturday night for their seventh win in eight games.

Trailing 3-2 in the ninth, the Phillies broke through to snap the Rockies' five-game home winning streak. After Brandon Marsh drew a leadoff walk against Jalen Beeks, Justin Lawrence (1-3) relieved and was greeted by Edmundo Sosa's RBI triple. Garrett Stubbs followed with an RBI single to put the Phillies in front 4-3.

After Kody Clemens grounded into a double play, Kyle Schwarber doubled for his third hit of the game and Bryson Stott walked. Harper, ejected in the first inning of Friday's 11-inning loss to the Rockies for arguing a strike call, drove John Curtiss' pitch over the left field fence for his 13th home run of the season. Nick Castellanos' RBI single capped Philadelphia's outburst.

José Ruiz (1-0) got the win, working a scoreless inning in relief.

Charlie Backmon hit a two-out RBI double in the ninth for the Rockies for the 600th extra-base hit of his career, the second most in Rockies franchise history. Brenton Doyle had a pair of hits and stole a career-high three bases.

The Rockies built a 3-1 lead against Aaron Nola before the Phillies pulled within a run in the top of the fifth on Schwarber's sacrifice fly, which scored Stubbs after he reached third base on a delayed steal.

Harper singled in the top of the first to drive in Philadelphia's first run, but Colorado scored single runs in each of the first three innings on Brendan Rodgers' RBI single, Kris Bryant's run-scoring groundout and Hunter Goodman's fielder's choice, which brought home Doyle from third after he singled and stole second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: SS Trea Turner, who's rehabbing a strained left hamstring, did conditioning work Saturday on the field and took swings in the batting cage. He has been on the injured list since May 4.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland, sidelined since mid-April with a strained left elbow, was scheduled to throw bullpen sessions on Sunday and Tuesday. If all goes well, he could pitch a simulated game, facing live hitters, in seven to 10 days, according to manager Bud Black.

UP NEXT

LHP Ranger Suárez (9-0, 1.36 ERA) will look to remain unbeaten and push his win total to double digits when he takes the mound for Sunday's series finale at Colorado, which counters with RHP Cal Quantrill (3-3, 3.59).

