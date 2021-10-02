Zevi Eckhaus threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, and Bryant held off Brown for a 39-26 victory on Saturday.

Eckhaus was 35-of-49 passing for 335 yards and had a 1-yard touchdown run. He threw a pair of TD passes to Anthony Frederick and one to Landon Ruggieri. Eckhaus' 24-yard scoring throw to Frederick stretched Bryant's lead to 33-0 with 4:30 to play in the third quarter.

EJ Perry accounted for four touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Brown (0-3). He had a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs, a 17-yard TD pass to Zachary Targoff, and his 12-yard scoring throw to Hayes Sutton capped the scoring with 2:06 remaining.

Eckhaus completed a 29-yard pass to David Zorrilla on third-and-5 with 1:52 left to seal it for Bryant (3-2).

