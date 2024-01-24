Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Julius Randle added 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the New York Knicks extended their winning streak to four games with a 108-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

New York trailed by nine points at the start the fourth quarter and outscored the Nets 10-3 over the final two minutes to seal the win.

Donte DiVincenzo scored 11 points and OG Anunoby added 10 for the Knicks.

Mikal Bridges hit a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 36 points for the Nets, who blew a 10-point lead in the third quarter, just two nights after squandering an 18-point advantage in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cameron Johnson scored 19 points and Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench for the Nets, who had lost the last three meetings against the Knicks.

The contest was closed for the first two quarters before Brooklyn built a 10-point lead late in the third quarter on a 6-0 run that was capped by a Nic Claxton dunk that extended the lead to 81-71 with 1:16 left in the period.

Prince Achiuwa hit a layup to make it a one-point game following a Randle miss at the rim, giving the Knicks a 98-97 lead with 3:57 left.

Dorian Finney-Smith answered with a 3-pointer to put the Nets back in front with 3:47 remaining.

New York missed consecutive 3-pointers before Randle connected and put the Knicks ahead for good, 101-100, with 2:19 left in the game.

After a wild sequence that included three blocked shots by both teams, Randle brought the Knicks' supporters to their feet with a two-handed dunk that made it 103-101.

Finney-Smith missed a 3-pointer and Jason Hart followed with a basket at the other end to extend the Knicks' lead to 105-101, forcing the Nets to call a timeout.

Bridges hit a 13-foot pullup jumper to close the deficit, but New York sealed the game with three consecutive free throws.

Brunson had 10 of his 18 first-half points in the second quarter to help the Knicks to a 50-49 lead at the break.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Nets: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA