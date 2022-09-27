CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice.

Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with an unidentified female passenger, after crashing around 3 p.m. — about 2 hours after practice ended.

Garrett's playing status for the upcoming game is unknown. The Browns visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Cleveland's players don't practice Tuesday.

His agent, Nicole Lynn, said Garrett didn't break any bones. Lynn said Garrett was "alert and responsive" while receiving medical care.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers arrived at the scene of the accident to find Garrett's damaged car on the side of the road after it appeared to flip over several times. Garrett had been driving on State Road in Sharon Township while traveling south after he left the team's headquarters in Berea, Ohio.

The highway patrol doesn't suspect impairment from drugs or alcohol. Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seat belts in his Porsche 911 Turbo S. The crash is still under investigation.

One of the NFL's most dominant defensive players, the 26-year-old Garrett has recorded 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games. He needs one sack to pass Clay Matthews for the team's career record.

The Browns drafted Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017.

