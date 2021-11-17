LAFAYETTE, La. — Jordan Brown scored 18 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Xavier (New Orleans) 84-72 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Dalcourt had 13 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0). Theo Akwuba added 13 points and eight rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. had 10 points.

Rayshawn Mart had 21 points for the Gold Rush. Makye Richard added 16 points and five steals. TJ Jones had 13 points.

